Police: 32-year-old killed in north Columbus shooting, 21-year-old in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 32-year-old man was killed, and a 21-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Sunday morning in north Columbus.
Just before 3:20 a.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue near North Washington Avenue on a report of shots being fired in the area.
Arriving officers found the 21-year-old on a porch suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
Officers found the 32-year-old man a few houses away, and he was pronounced dead by medics at 3:30 a.m.
Police have not released the name of the 32-year-old man. His death marks the 51st homicide in the city of Columbus in 2022.
Investigators are looking into the circumstances around the incident. Police did not provide information on a possible suspect.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).