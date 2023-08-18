ODNR: 1 dead after falling into gorge at Hocking County state preserve

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after falling from the top of a gorge at Conkle's Hollow State Nature Preserve in Hocking County on Friday afternoon.



According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, officers responded to a call at 2:25 p.m. that a person had fallen from the upper west rim of Conkle's Hollow.



That person was pronounced dead at the scene.



The details leading up to the incident are unclear and ODNR will continue to investigate.



ODNR reminds all visitors to stay on trails and follow park safety instructions.



This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV as we work to gather more information.