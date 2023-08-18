Former Pike County deputy found guilty of excessive use of force in 2019 incident

Court documents say that Jeremy Mooney repeatedly used pepper spray and struck the victim while the victim was restrained and not posing a threat.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A former Pike County deputy was found guilty of excessive use of force by a federal jury on Friday.

Jeremy Mooney, 48, violated a victim’s constitutional rights on Nov. 18, 2019 while the person was in custody of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker.

The verdict followed a trial that began on Aug. 16. Mooney was convicted of three counts of the same crime, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Court documents say that Mooney repeatedly used pepper spray and struck the victim while the victim was restrained and not posing a threat.

He was working the night shift that spanned Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019, according to a release. Mooney took the victim from the jail to the sheriff’s office headquarters and placed the victim in a “violent prisoner restraint chair.”

Mooney reportedly unlawfully used force against the victim on several occasions for more than an hour. This included dragging the victim, while in the restraint chair with his hands behind his back, outside before pepper spraying him directly in the face.

A release says that while the victim was writhing in pain the chair tipped back. Mooney then pepper sprayed the victim again in his face.

After bringing the victim back inside, Mooney visited the restrained victim on three more occasions and punched him in the head 11 times.

In December 2019, the Pike County Prosecutor requested the FBI and Ohio Attorney General's Office look into the incident.

After reviewing surveillance video and interviewing Mooney, it was recommended he be placed on administrative leave. Mooney resigned on Jan. 4, 2020.

Another deputy, 47-year-old William Stansberry was also charged in the case. Stansberry violated the victim’s constitutional rights by willfully failing to intervene to prevent Mooney’s conduct.