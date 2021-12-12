2 Columbus police officers injured in crash on city's northwestside

The crash happened at the intersection of Bethel Road and Sawmill Road on Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Columbus police officers were injured in a crash Sunday on the northwest side of the city.

Columbus police dispatchers said a police cruiser was hit by a vehicle around 4 p.m. as the officers were traveling through the intersection of Bethel Road and Sawmill Road.

Police said the officers were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Dispatchers described their condition as stable.

Photos from the scene show damage to the passenger side of the police cruiser.

The other vehicle, an SUV, had significant damage to its front end..

Dispatchers did not know if the officers were responding to an emergency call or any other circumstances that led to the crash.

It is unclear if anyone in the other vehicle was treated for an injury, dispatchers said.