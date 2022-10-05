2 Pickerington schools weigh hybrid school year model

The district presented this plan during the school board meeting Monday night.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Pickerington Local Schools is considering a long-term hybrid plan starting in the 2022-2023 school year due to capacity issues at two junior high schools.

The plan only includes Lakeview and Ridgeview Junior High Schools.

During the school board meeting, it was said that this is a multi-year plan and is not only for the 2022-2023 school year. Current enrollment for both junior high schools is around 1,700.

The district said it hopes to make a final decision in the next two weeks.

Pickerington Local Schools did put a levy on the ballot in 2020 and 2021 to build a new junior high school. It failed both times.