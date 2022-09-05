Columbus business owner's car with cart inside found in woman's yard

A woman found the vehicle and cart in her yard and reached out to Alicia Hindman, who owns "The Buckeye Lady."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus business owner, known as the “The Buckeye Lady,” recovered her vehicle and her cart after it was reported stolen earlier this week.

Alicia Hindman said her vehicle with the cart inside the trunk disappeared around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Security video obtained by 10TV shows a person rummaging around Hindman’s 2018 beige Honda CRV before driving off.

In an update on social media Wednesday, Hindman said a woman named Classie found her vehicle and cart.

According to the post, the vehicle was parked on Classie’s lawn for three days. After peeking inside the car and seeing The Buckeye Lady cart, Classie googled the name and contacted Hindman Tuesday night.

“Even though half of Columbus was on the lookout, a sweet curious named Classie SAVED. THE. DAY. I promised her free buckeyes for life,” Hindman said.

On Monday, Hindman told 10TV’s Olivia Ugino that she started her company after her project during the pandemic.

“I started to make my traditional buckeyes and I sold them and gave the proceeds to the friends that had lost their jobs due to the pandemic,” she said

She made $1,000 and started down a new path. After more than two years, Hindman grew her business so much that she’s opening a new shop in June.