Police: Indiana homeowner fatally shoots 2 suspected burglars, holds 2 others at gunpoint until police arrive

DEKALB COUNTY, Indiana — Indiana State Police say two people were killed and two others are behind bars after an attempted home burglary in northeast Indiana on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at around 6 a.m., when four armed burglary suspects went into a home 1600 block of State Road 8 in Dekalb County and confronted the homeowner.

ISP detectives investigating the shooting said the homeowner pulled out a gun and shot at the suspects.

When police arrived, two of the suspects were dead and the homeowner was holding the other two suspects at gunpoint.

Police identified the dead as Rameica Lasharon Moore, 36, of Fort Wayne, and Dylan Scott Morefield, 22, of Churubusco.

The two suspects, identified as Fort Wayne residents 42-year-old Tabitha Johnson and 42-year-old Shaun Kruse, are being held on the preliminary charges of murder and burglary.

Indiana State Police said Sunday that, at this time, charges have not been filed against the homeowner.