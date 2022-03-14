Police: Drivers leave scene of deadly 5-car crash in east Columbus

The driver of the Towncar was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 9:50 p.m., police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are seeking information about two drivers who reportedly left the scene of a five-car crash that killed one person in east Columbus Monday night.

A Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger were driving at what police said was a high rate of speed eastbound on East Broad Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. when Columbus police said the Charger struck a Kia Sportage from behind near Brice Road and Shadymere Lane.

According to police, both the Charger and the Sportage drove off the right side of the road and into a ditch.

At around the same time, the Challenger's driver lost control of the vehicle, prompting a Lincoln Towncar to run off the right side of the road. From there, police said the Towncar became airborne, striking a Ford Mustang that was stopped near Shadymere Lane. The Towncar bounced off the Mustang before coming to a stop in a yard in the 6600 block of East Broad Street.

Police said the Challenger hit a utility pole at the intersection of E. Broad St. and Shadymere Lane.

According to police, the driver of the Sportage was taken to Mount Carmel East with serious injuries. The Mustang's driver was also taken to Mount Carmel in stable condition.

The driver of the Towncar was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 9:50 p.m., police said.

According to police, the driver of the Challenger ran away from the crash. Police said the Charger's driver also left the scene after grabbing two children from the car.