Athens County parents to plead guilty in sexual abuse case involving children

Robert and Deborah Bellar are expected to plead guilty to endangering children and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity on Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Athens County parents are expected to change their pleas to guilty in a sexual abuse case involving children.

According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, Robert and Deborah Bellar will plead guilty to endangering children and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity on Thursday.

The case made headlines in 2021 when then 18-year-old Serah Bellar, one of the couple’s 18 biological children, posted to social media a detailed account of the alleged sexual abuse she endured involving her two brothers and her parents did nothing to stop it.

An investigation would result in the arrest of her parents and her brothers, Josiah and Jonathan Bellar.

In November, Josiah plead guilty to charges of felonious assault and child endangering. Jonathan is accused of gross sexual imposition.

The investigation would also reveal that in February 2017, May 2018, and April 2020, Athens County Children Services were told of the abuse and failed to investigate. Athens County denied the accusations.

Serah filed a lawsuit last month against her parents, the county and a former deputy with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office who tried to help the family cover up the abuse.

Jimmy Childs was accused of deleting evidence of a phone call he had with a member of the family and providing false information during the course of the investigation.

Childs pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and surrendered his law enforcement certificate.

In her post, Serah claimed that the family attended Dove Outreach, a church in Waverly where procreation among siblings was taught.

In her lawsuit, Serah also names the church and her uncle, James Bellar, who runs it. James told 10TV the accusations against him are untrue and he plans to represent himself in court against the allegations.