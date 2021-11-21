2-alarm fire reported at south Columbus church

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Firefighters have contained a two-alarm fire at a south Columbus church Sunday night.
According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin says fire crews were dispatched around 8:50 to the Williams Road Free Will Baptist Church on Williams Road for a report of a fire.
Martin says they had to issue a two-alarm on the fire but an "all-clear" was given, meaning that there were no people inside the building.
A church member tells 10TV that the fire is in the church sanctuary.
There are currently no reported injuries.
Stay with 10TV and 10TV.com as we follow this developing story.