2-alarm fire reported at south Columbus church

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Firefighters have contained a two-alarm fire at a south Columbus church Sunday night.

According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin says fire crews were dispatched around 8:50 to the Williams Road Free Will Baptist Church on Williams Road for a report of a fire.

Martin says they had to issue a two-alarm on the fire but an "all-clear" was given, meaning that there were no people inside the building.

A church member tells 10TV that the fire is in the church sanctuary.

There are currently no reported injuries.