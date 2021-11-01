Brother reflects on car crash, the loss of his sister

"I just want people to know, she was a victim in this accident."

HILLIARD, Ohio — Jamie Marple was killed in a crash last Tuesday at the intersection of Walker Road and Alton Darby Creek road near Hilliard.

Hilliard police charged a man Friday, that they said was driving, Patrick Larosa, with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Court documents say Larosa had four prior OVI convictions within the last 20 years, the latest one being one year ago.

Marple’s brother, Dwayne Walton told 10tv Sunday that she and her husband Scott were at a bar in Plain City with Larosa.

Walton showed a memory board of Jamie full of pictures. He said it was hard for him to look at some of the photos.

"Honestly, man, it takes me to Tuesday morning. Hearing that call, seeing her lying there and knowing what happened. I see, I see that,” Walton said.

He said she was the glue to his family.

“I was going to call her the night before and I looked and I said, 'Aw man, it's 10:30, I’ll do it tomorrow,' I don’t have a tomorrow,” he said.

Walton said Marple and her husband were with family after the death of her brother-in-law.

"Honestly, the last thing I talked to my sister about was the cost of funerals because she was talking about how much it cost for that guy. Now she didn't even get to make that, she didn't even get to make that,” Walton said.

When the car crash happened, Larosa was trying to drive the couple home and crashed into an electric pole.

Walton said Scott is still in the hospital and has serious injuries. Larosa is also still at the hospital in critical condition.

Court records show that when police arrived at the scene, Larosa's speech was slurred and he admitted to having four beers.

"I just want people to know, she was a victim in this accident. Not her fault. She just didn't deserve it,” Walton said.

Hilliard Police charged Larosa for aggravated vehicular homicide. Walton said he doesn’t think that is enough. The pain he feels is one that he will feel for the rest of his life.