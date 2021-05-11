16-year-old East High School student dies after northeast Columbus shooting

Police were called to the 2200 block of Willamont Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old Columbus City Schools student has died following a shooting in northeast Columbus Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Willamont Avenue just before 9 p.m., according to Columbus police.

The victim, later identified as Rycheous McKinney, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to Grant Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:32 p.m., police said.

McKinney was a student at East High School, according to a spokesperson with the district. Grief counselors will be available at the school on Friday, the spokesperson said.

Police have not released any information on a suspect.

Officers are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).