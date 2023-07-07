10TV Cares: Seeds of Caring

Do you ever feel you want to give back to your community but don't know where to start? Seeds of Caring can guide you.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Seeds of Caring has connected young people to volunteer opportunities across Central Ohio for seven years.

"We empower kids to meet a variety of needs in our community and we work with our non-profit partners to identify what those are,” said Brandy Jemczura, the Founder and Executive Director of Seeds of Caring.

"For example, we might be on site at a local pantry learning about food insecurity and having kids help with stocking shelves or packing food bags to go home with kids that maybe don’t have enough food to eat over the weekends…we also might partner up with local shelters to create care kits for our unhoused neighbors, and help kids develop empathy around how difficult it would be to not have a permanent place to live.”

Jemczura's main goal with Seeds of Caring is raising the next generation of changemakers, a mission 10TV's parent company is proud to be a part of.

With the help of the Tegna Foundation's $5,000 grant money and other donations, Seeds of Caring has a bright future.