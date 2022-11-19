Police: 1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into karate studio in east Columbus

A vehicle crashed into Excel Karate Systems LLC, located beside Joe's Pizza in the 3000 block of East Broad Street, just before 7 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A karate studio in east Columbus was left damaged after a vehicle drove through the building Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

A vehicle reportedly crashed into Excel Karate Systems LLC, located beside Joe's Pizza in the 3000 block of East Broad Street, just before 7 p.m.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital and is stable, police said. Another person was treated at the scene and is expected to be okay.

It's unclear if the injured individuals were in the vehicle that crashed and what caused it.

The business owner was on the scene and told 10TV that the business was not open at the time of the crash.

Police could not provide any additional information at this time.