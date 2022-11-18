Man dead after his vehicle struck median on US Route 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 22-year-old man is dead after his vehicle struck a median and overturned in Pickaway County early Friday, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called to U.S. Route 23, near state Route 762 at 12:41 a.m. on a call of a vehicle crash. When they arrived, deputies found Tyler Steele lying in the middle of U.S. Route 23.
He was pronounced dead at 12:50 a.m. by medics.
After investigating the crash, deputies and detectives learned that Steele was driving a Chevrolet Spark southbound on U.S. Route 23 when he crashed into the median, struck a paved crossover and overturned.
His vehicle then struck a second paved crossover until it rolled to a stop. Steele reportedly was ejected and landed on the roadway.
The crash remains under investigation by the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office.
The north and southbound lanes of the road were closed while the crash was being investigated. The lanes reopened around 6:30 a.m.