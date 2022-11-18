Man dead after his vehicle struck median on US Route 23

Pickaway County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to U.S. Route 23, near state Route 762 at 12:41 a.m. on a call of a vehicle crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 22-year-old man is dead after his vehicle struck a median and overturned in Pickaway County early Friday, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to U.S. Route 23, near state Route 762 at 12:41 a.m. on a call of a vehicle crash. When they arrived, deputies found Tyler Steele lying in the middle of U.S. Route 23.

He was pronounced dead at 12:50 a.m. by medics.

After investigating the crash, deputies and detectives learned that Steele was driving a Chevrolet Spark southbound on U.S. Route 23 when he crashed into the median, struck a paved crossover and overturned.

His vehicle then struck a second paved crossover until it rolled to a stop. Steele reportedly was ejected and landed on the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation by the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office.