3 teens arrested after crashing stolen Kia into police cruiser, injuring Columbus officer

Police said the officer was struck by a vehicle in the area of Fair and Wilson avenues just before 5 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least three teenagers were arrested Tuesday after crashing a stolen Kia into a Columbus police cruiser and injuring an officer on the city's east side.

According to Columbus Police Commander Duane Mabry, the group of juveniles are connected to the theft of another vehicle from Tuesday morning on the city's south side. The teenagers, who police say were armed, have fled from police multiple times in the past 10 days, according to Mabry.

Before 5 p.m., officers found the juveniles driving a stolen Kia in the area of Fair and Wilson avenues in the Near East Side neighborhood.

The juveniles drove into a police cruiser, resulting in an officer suffering minor injuries. A juvenile was also injured and they were taken to a hospital in "stable condition."

The teenagers, ranging from 14 to 17 years old, were taken into custody and multiple guns were recovered.

Mabry said many of the suspects in Tuesday's incident have previous encounters with crashing stolen cars into police vehicles.

"These are kids that have no respect for the law and no respect for this community and no respect for the safety of members of this community and the officers who work for the division of police," Mabry said.

The officer who was injured is expected to make a full recovery.

