Police: 3 arrested after crashing stolen Hyundai into Reynoldsburg cruiser

Detectives were conducting surveillance on a stolen Hyundai that was parked in the city around 11 a.m.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Two adults and a juvenile were arrested after the Reynoldsburg Division of Police said they crashed a stolen vehicle into a police cruiser on Monday.

Two of the three suspects were in possession of a rifle and a handgun, according to police.

Detectives and officers attempted to stop the vehicle as it was leaving a residence, but the suspects attempted to drive away.

The vehicle crashed into a police cruiser and the three suspects ran away, but officers were able to arrest them.

“Our officers did a great job today removing dangerous, violent, felons from our community. These criminals have no respect for our community, law enforcement, or the judicial system," said Chief of Police Curtis Baker.

Jermaine Carr, 19, was charged with receiving stolen property, having weapons under disability and obstructing official business. Police said Carr was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the arrest.

Tia Hobson, 24, was charged with receiving stolen property, according to police.

The 17-year-old juvenile was charged with having weapons under disability and failure to comply with the order of a police officer.

It's unclear if any officers were injured during the incident.

