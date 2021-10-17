1 killed in crash near I-71 North and I-270 West

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died following a crash involving a semi and a vehicle Sunday morning in southern Franklin County.

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on Interstate 71 North near the entrance to I-270 West in Jackson Township near Grove City.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a red 2015 Freightliner semi-tractor with a trailer was sitting in between northbound lanes of I-71 and the Stringtown Road entrance ramp lane near the I-270 West exit ramp.

Witnesses say a silver 2021 Ford Escape then turned from I-71 North toward the I-270 West entrance ramp and struck the rear right corner of the trailer.

Both vehicles only had the driver on board, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the Ford Escape was pronounced dead at 10:23 a.m. Authorities have not released the driver's name.

Franklin County deputies, the Grove City Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and firefighters responded to the scene.

The roadway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.