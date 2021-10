The crash happened in the 1500 block of Georgesville Road before 9:40 p.m. Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after their car crashed into a median in southwest Columbus Friday night, according to police.

The crash happened in the 1500 block of Georgesville Road before 9:40 p.m.

Police said the person was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead at 10:11 p.m.

Traffic in the area is being rerouted to a nearby service road at this time.