1 dead after crashing into Whitehall power pole

WHITEHALL, Ohio — One person is dead after crashing into a power pole in Whitehall early Friday morning.

The crash happened on South Hamilton Road just after 2:10 a.m., according to Whitehall Police.

Police said the driver of an SUV was driving north on Hamilton Rd. when they lost control of the vehicle near Fairway Boulevard. The SUV hit a power pole and flipped on its side.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.