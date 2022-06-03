1 dead after crashing into Whitehall power pole

WHITEHALL, Ohio — One person is dead after crashing into a power pole in Whitehall early Friday morning.
The crash happened on South Hamilton Road just after 2:10 a.m., according to Whitehall Police.
Police said the driver of an SUV was driving north on Hamilton Rd. when they lost control of the vehicle near Fairway Boulevard. The SUV hit a power pole and flipped on its side.
The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Hamilton Road is currently closed in both directions at Fairway Blvd.