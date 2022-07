The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Brooks Avenue.

One person was critically injured after being shot in South Linden early Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers said they responded to the 1500 block of Brooks Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

At the scene, police found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.