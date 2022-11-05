Woman sentenced 14 to 16 years for 2020 crash that killed 2 adults, unborn child

Kimberly Mantkowski was sentenced in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to 14 to 16 years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 58-year-old woman was sentenced Friday for causing a crash that killed two adults and an unborn child, according to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Kimberly Mantkowski was sentenced in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to 14 to 16 years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections after being convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault.

Mantkowski was driving a Ford Explorer southbound on Harrisonburg Pike June 17, 2020 when she attempted to turn left into the driveway of her residence. She failed to yield to oncoming traffic and caused the crash involving two motorcycles, according to officials.

Rickey and Kimberly Ross, the driver and passenger on the first motorcycle that was hit, were taken to the hospital where they later died.

A second motorcycle crashed into the vehicle and those on it were seriously injured. An unborn baby of one of those victims did not survive.

According to the prosecutor's office, lab results show that Mantkowski was under the influence of alcohol during the crash and her BAC was 0.214 grams, which is over the state's legal limit.