1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County Saturday afternoon.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the person was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on New Albany-Condit Road in Plain Township at approximately 1:14 p.m. when they lost control.
The vehicle went off of the west side of the road, causing the driver to overcorrect. They then traveled back onto the roadway and into a tree on the east side of the road.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where they later died, the sheriff's office says.
This crash is currently under investigation.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.