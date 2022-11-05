1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Franklin County

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the person lost control while driving a Nissan Altima southbound on New Albany-Condit Road in Plain Township.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the person was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on New Albany-Condit Road in Plain Township at approximately 1:14 p.m. when they lost control.

The vehicle went off of the west side of the road, causing the driver to overcorrect. They then traveled back onto the roadway and into a tree on the east side of the road.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where they later died, the sheriff's office says.

This crash is currently under investigation.