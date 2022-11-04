Group wants Ohioans to voice opinion on Amtrak expansion for the state

All Aboard Ohio has started a call to action to bring passenger rail trains back to Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's been about five months since President Biden signed a bill that would give historic funding to the Amtrak rail system. But, what's happening now? One local rail group is asking.

In Ohio, rail enthusiasts are hoping the Amtrak rail expansion would connect the 3-C and D corridor — which would connect Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton.

Last March, the Columbus City Council passed a unanimous resolution to show its support for the project. All Aboard Ohio is asking about Governor Mike DeWine’s thoughts.

All Aboard Ohio, a support group for the state, has started a call to action for supporters to voice their opinions on expanding rail services in Ohio.

“If we don't act, we stand to miss out on a whole lot of money that is coming to this state to get this underway and make no mistake this is a very competitive process. There are 48 continuous states at least that are actively competing for these funds in some way or another,” said Stu Nicholson the executive director for All Aboard Ohio.