Huntington Local Schools community supports substitute allegedly dismissed after wearing LGBTQ+ wristband

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A community came together Monday night to show support for a Huntington Local Schools substitute teacher who was fired back in March.

In a Facebook post last month, Jay Bowman said he was let go because of community complaints about a rubber wristband he wears that supports the LGBTQ+ community.

The school district said he violated school policy as it relates to sharing political, religious and personal beliefs with students.

Dozens showed up at Huntington Middle School Monday night to tell the Board of Education their thoughts on the situation.

"The problem is this has caused him more harm because when this first happened, other places were offering him jobs. Since then, all of those jobs have dried up. He now has no possibility in rural Ohio at least of obtaining employment, of doing what he loves," supporter Daniel Mathuews said.

10TV has reached out to Bowman for comment multiple times but we have not heard back.