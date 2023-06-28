Experts say poor air quality could have long term health effects

When there's an air quality alert from wild fire smoke you'll want to avoid going outside in the morning and evening when levels are highest.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When there's an air quality alert from wild fire smoke, you'll want to avoid going outside in the morning and evening when levels are highest.

But, even with a check of the air quality midday in Columbus Wednesday -- it was still high -- 178. That's in the red and considered unhealthy.

Anything 151 to 200 means some members of the general public may experience health effects – sensitive groups may see more serious health effects.

Between 201 – 300 is very unhealthy – in the purple. The health risk is increased for everyone. Maroon is 301 and higher. Everyone is more likely to be affected.

Is this the new norm?

Dr. Loren Wold at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center studies the effects of air pollution on health... and he says the answer is, yes.

"We really need to be careful,” he said.

This is the worst air quality he's seen in Ohio -- and he expects there to be more alerts this summer. That's because the wildfires in Canada are happening earlier in the season. He said those tiny particles from the smoke we are breathing in accumulate in our bodies -- and can eventually make it into the bloodstream.

“And so the more you're exposed, the more particles will actually be in circulation,” he said.

Research shows there could be long term health effects on the heart, and brain.

“You really need to limit your exposure to these particulates,” he said.

To do so -- stay indoors. Don't exercise outside. Wait to mow the lawn or refuel your car. Wear a mask and take precautions for kids.