Air Quality Alert issued in central Ohio for Tuesday, Wednesday

Sensitive groups, such as people with respiratory diseases like asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Air Quality Alert Day has been declared for central Ohio on Tuesday, June 27 and Wednesday, June 28.

As a cold front departs Ohio on Tuesday and Wednesday, winds will transport dense smoke from Canadian wildfires into the Columbus region, increasing particle levels making it unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Although an alert has not been issued for Thursday through Sunday, MORPC says the Air Quality Index levels will still be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Starting on Friday, light winds are expected to help disperse some of the dense smoke.

What is the Air Quality Index?

The AQI scale is the Environmental Protection Agency’s index for reporting air quality and runs from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern.

When AQI levels reach above 100, air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. The MORPC then issues an Air Quality Alert.

Tuesday’s rating on the AQI scale is 112 and the areas affected by the alert — Franklin, Delaware, Fairfield and Licking counties — are likely to experience particle pollution levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups. The AQI level is expected to reach 164 on Wednesday.

Who is impacted?

Active children, the elderly, and people with asthma and COPD are more likely to suffer an increase in the number and severity of symptoms during an Air Quality Alert.

To decrease the potential for health issues, sensitive groups are urged to limit their outdoor activity or plan outdoor activities for the morning. Those who are experiencing breathing difficulties should consult their doctor.

What actions should you take?

On Air Quality Alert days, MORPC recommends taking action to improve air quality. The majority of particle pollution levels come from vehicle emissions and burning activity.