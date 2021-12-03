LIST: Where have omicron cases been confirmed in the US?

The new COVID-19 variant was first confirmed in the U.S. on Dec. 1. Since then, it has been identified in several states.

Scientists around the world are working to learn more about the omicron variant of COVID-19. The variant, found in nearly 40 countries, was first confirmed in the U.S. on Dec. 1. Since then, health officials in several states have confirmed their own cases of the variant.

What do we know so far?

Omicron, designated by the World Health Organization as a "variant of concern" in late November, was first reported in South Africa. Its country of origin is unclear. WHO said it is currently unknown whether the omicron variant has different symptoms or is more transmissible than other variants.

The variant appears to have been behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in South Africa.

In the U.S., Pres. Joe Biden said the variant is a cause for concern, not panic. He renewed his call for Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots. Health officials urged Americans to keep following standard COVID-19 precautions like social distancing and wearing masks indoors.

Separately, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention broadened its recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots to include all adults because of omicron. The agency had previously approved boosters for all adults, but only recommended them for those 50 years and older or living in long-term care settings.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious-disease expert, said the COVID-19 vaccine has been proven to reduce the risk of severe illness and death. He said it is reasonable to believe it will offer protection against the omicron variant.

Where has the omicron variant been found in the U.S.?

Fauci said it was only a "matter of time" before the new variant was detected in the U.S. Health officials have now confirmed one or more cases of the variant in more than a dozen states. Beyond these confirmed cases, its actual spread in the U.S. is unclear.

California

The first confirmed case in the U.S., announced Dec. 1, was a person who had returned from South Africa, developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was fully vaccinated but was not yet due for a booster dose. A second case was confirmed the next day in California.

Colorado

Colorado health officials announced on Dec. 2 that a woman was confirmed to have the omicron variant after a trip to several countries in southern Africa. She had traveled through the Denver International Airport. The woman was fully vaccinated against the virus but had not received a booster shot.

Connecticut

On Dec. 4, Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut had confirmed its first case of the omicron variant. A man in his 60s tested positive after one of his family members attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention in New York City. Both he and the family member had mild symptoms and are fully vaccinated.

Minnesota's first omicron case was in a man who had also traveled to the Anime NYC 2021 convention.

Georgia

Georgia health officials reported the state's first in-state omicron case Dec. 4. The infected person, who had recently traveled to South Africa, was fully vaccinated and had gotten a booster dose.

Hawaii

State health officials confirmed the variant Dec. 2 in an unvaccinated Hawaii resident with no recent travel history. The person, who lives on the island of Oahu, had had “mild-to-moderate” symptoms. They had previously been infected with COVID-19 a year ago.

Louisiana

Louisiana's health department announced Dec. 5 that it had confirmed the state's first case of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Testing of a probable case of the new variant determined omicron caused the COVID-19 infection in a person who lives in the New Orleans area and recently traveled within the United States, according to the agency.

Maryland

Maryland health officials confirmed the omicron variant in three state residents, Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Dec. 3. Two are from the same household, including a vaccinated person who recently traveled to South Africa and an unvaccinated close contact. The third case, a vaccinated person with no known recent travel history, is unrelated to the other two. None of them are hospitalized.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts health officials said on Dec. 4 that a fully vaccinated woman in her 20s tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling out of state. Genetic sequencing confirmed that it was the state's first case of the omicron variant. The woman had mild symptoms and was never hospitalized.

Minnesota

Minnesota health officials announced on Dec. 2 that a man who had attended a New York City anime convention tested positive for COVID-19 in late November. He was later found to have the variant. The man was fully vaccinated and had gotten a booster dose earlier last month.

Mississippi

Mississippi health officials announced on Dec. 6 that a person who recently had been in New York has tested positive for the omicron variant. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the individual is fully vaccinated and did not have to be hospitalized.

Missouri

Missouri health officials announced the state's first case of the omicron variant on Dec. 3. They said the infected person is a St. Louis County resident who had recently traveled domestically.

"The sample was originally sequenced as part of commercial laboratory surveillance and results are currently awaiting confirmation by the CDC," state health officials wrote.

Nebraska

Nebraska health officials announced six confirmed cases of the omicron variant on Dec. 3 -- one person who had likely been exposed while traveling to Nigeria late last month, and five others who were probably exposed through household contact with that person.

Health officials said only one of the six people were vaccinated, and none have required hospitalization.

New Jersey

Health officials said on Dec. 3 that a Georgia resident is self-isolating in New Jersey after being confirmed to have the omicron variant. The person traveled from South Africa and was in Georgia for two days before traveling to New Jersey, where testing and sequencing confirmed the variant's presence. So far, no additional Omicron cases in Georgia have been identified.

New York

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said as of Dec. 2, her state has confirmed five cases of the omicron variant.

Pennsylvania

Health officials reported the first confirmed case of the omicron variant in Pennsylvania on Dec. 3, a man in his 30s from Philadelphia. No other details were immediately available, including whether the man was vaccinated against COVID-19 or if he had been traveling.

Utah

Utah health officials said on Dec. 3 that an older adult who had recently traveled to South Africa was confirmed to have the omicron variant. The person, who is fully vaccinated, had mild symptoms and received monoclonal antibody treatment.

Washington

On Dec. 4, health officials confirmed three cases of the omicron variant in the state of Washington. The three cases were detected in different counties and aren't thought to be related.

Wisconsin