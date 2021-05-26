Other states follow Ohio’s lead with vaccine lottery programs

From “Take Your Shot” to “Vax and Scratch,” states like Oregon and New York are taking notes from Ohio.

Ohio’s first 'Vax-A-Million' winners will be announced just before 7:30 p.m. on May 26.

Since the state launched its COVID-19 vaccine incentive on May 12, several other states are following Ohio’s lead.

From the midwest to the southwest, to the east coast several states are taking notes from the Buckeye state.

On May 20, Oregon announced their own vaccine lottery program, “Take Your Shot, Oregon.”

Vaccinated adults are entered into their $1 million dollar drawing, five kids can win a $100,000 scholarship and one person from each of Oregon’s counties will win $10,000.

In Maryland that same day, the state announced their lottery, “VaxCash.”

Today's $40,000 VaxCash Winner is from Baltimore County, MD!

Learn more about the promotion here: https://t.co/cUK1ERVCdF #VAXtoWin pic.twitter.com/hFbHj4SP8P — Maryland Lottery (@MDLottery) May 25, 2021

The promotion awards one eligible person $40,000 each day from May 25 until July 4.

Just a drive away in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his state’s “Vax and Scratch” program.

📣Great new vaccine incentive!📣



12- to 17-year-old NYers who get vaccinated can enter for a chance to win a 4-year full-ride scholarship to any public college or university in NYS!



50 winners will be chosen at 5 random drawings.



Parents can learn more here ⬇️ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 26, 2021

The program will provide free NYS lottery scratch-off tickets to individuals 18 and over with a grand prize of $5 million.

Across the country, Colorado is the newest state to the vaccine lottery game.

The state is doing five drawings of $1 million with their “Comeback Cash” program.

Their only criteria to win: be alive, be a resident of Colorado, have at least one vaccine shot and be 18 or older.