'Vax-a-Million': How the state will be selecting winners of $1 million prize, full-ride to any Ohio college

On Wednesday, the first of five lucky Ohioans who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will win $1 million in the state's 'Vax-a-Million' lottery.

But how is the state picking the winner?

The Ohio Department of Health said The Ohio Lottery will be using a random number generator (RNG) for the drawing.

The RNG is a computer that is run by lottery security and observed by a representative from the state auditor's office.

Staff will enter the number of entrants in a contest into the RNG, which will select a winning number. The RNG will also select several alternates for each drawing.

Once the report is reviewed and signed off on, the drawing is over.

The deadline to enter the first round of drawings for 'Vax-a-Million' is Sunday at 11:59 p.m. However, people who miss the first round can still enter for the next four drawings.

You can enter the drawing here or enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

The state says people only have to enter once to become eligible for all five drawings.

ODH says more than 5.1 million Ohioans are eligible, but not all have entered.

Vaccination records will be verified for winners. If you are an Ohio resident who was vaccinated in another state, you are eligible but will need to present proof of vaccination.

Winners will be announced each Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. for five weeks.

In addition to five $1 million prizes, one Ohioan between the ages of 12 and 17 who received at least one dose of the vaccine will win a full ride to any Ohio state college, including room and board.