Ohio Wesleyan offering $25,000 in scholarships to new, fully vaccinated students

DELAWARE, Ohio — Ohio Wesleyan University is offering $25,000 in scholarships to new students who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The university announced Tuesday it has created an additional 50 openings for students ahead of the fall semester. New or transfer students have until Aug. 9 to submit an application.

Those who do will qualify for scholarships of up to $25,000. All applying students must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to align with the university’s vaccination protocol.

“Currently, only a handful of colleges in Ohio are requiring all students to be vaccinated,” said Stefanie Niles, Ed.D., Ohio Wesleyan’s vice president for enrollment and communications. “We know that many students out there would prefer to live and learn on a campus where they feel safe and where they know they won’t have to experience another year of mask-wearing and social distancing.”

Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law earlier this month banning all public schools and universities in the state from requiring individuals to receive vaccines not granted full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

That law does not apply to Ohio Wesleyan, which is a privately owned institution.