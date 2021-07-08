Cincinnati zoo training animals to receive COVID vaccine

The zoo has begun training animals to accept the vaccine voluntarily, similar to training that's already been done with some animals for treatments like flu shots.

CINCINNATI — Great apes, big cats and other animals are among creatures the Cincinnati zoo is prepping for the coronavirus vaccine later this summer, the zoo said Thursday.

The zoo has begun training animals to accept the vaccine voluntarily, similar to training that's already been done with some animals for treatments such as flu shots, said David Orban, the zoo's director of animal sciences.

The zoo's famed hippo Fiona, who became an Internet sensation following her premature birth four years ago, has been trained to participate in blood draws. Giraffes have also been trained to offer their hooves for critical foot care.

The training “allows those animals to voluntarily participate in their own preventative health care and eliminates the risks associated with anesthesia,” Orban said.