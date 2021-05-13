Ohioans voice pros and cons to health orders being lifted on June 2

In many ways it’s what we all wanted: normalcy.

But, is it too soon?

Up and down High Street opinions can be found on or off the faces of those passing by.

With Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement, Wednesday, in just less than a month Ohioans will no longer be required to wear a mask. Social distancing guidelines will also be lifted as well as putting an end to capacity restrictions at indoor and outdoor events.

But, is it too soon?

“It is too soon? Yes,” Christopher said. “People are still dying and I think it’s unwise to lift mask mandates.”

“I think it’s a great idea,” Jake said.

“I think so if you’re vaccinated,” Julia said.

Others like Jake and Julia say it’s just like anything else and say people should use personal judgment.

“I think we’ve been dealing with this for a while [and] it’s become our new normal,” Jake said. “And now we’re just going to have to deal with the virus. If you’re scared of the virus you can stay home.”

When it comes to the maps and the colors – the yellows, the reds, the purples, Christopher says those never really mattered. What does matter, he says, life and preserving it.

Gary and Anthony agree and say what they’d like to see before the order is lifted is more people being vaccinated.

“You’d assume at least half of people should be vaccinated to have some sort of herd immunity,” Anthony said.

In many ways, it’s what we all wanted: normalcy. But, again, is it too soon? It depends on who you ask.