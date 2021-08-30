Licking Valley High School moving to remote learning after hundreds of students quarantined due to COVID

According to the Newark Advocate, Superintendent Dave Hile said the high school will go to remote learning until Sept. 10.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Licking Valley High School is moving to remote learning on Tuesday after a spike in COVID-19 cases caused more than 200 students to go into quarantine.

According to the Newark Advocate, Superintendent Dave Hile said the high school will go to remote learning until Sept. 10 because so many students have been forced into quarantine.

Information from the Licking County Health Department shows there were 18 active COVID-19 cases at the high school as of Monday afternoon, resulting in 214 individuals placed in quarantine, the Newark Advocate reported.

According to the Ohio Department of Education, there were 529 students enrolled at the school during the 2019-20 year.

Hill said the district is up to 28 positive cases this year. The district saw just 33 positive cases in all of last year.

The superintendent added the latest spike has forced the district to quarantine more students in the first two weeks of school this year than they did all of last year as well.

The Newark Advocate says the Licking Valley community is seeing a spike in positive cases, with Licking County reporting 594 active cases on Monday.

The announcement comes as hundreds of students across other central Ohio school districts are also being quarantined due to COVID-19.

At Gahanna-Jefferson Schools, there are already more than 600 students and staff in quarantine and 30 COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, Nationwide Children's Hospital held a press conference saying they have seen a rise in children hospitalized with COVID-19 and respiratory illnesses.