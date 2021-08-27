Gahanna-Jefferson schools requiring all students, staff to wear masks starting Monday

The school district made the announcement in a release on Friday.

GAHANNA, Ohio — Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools announced that all students and staff will be required to wear masks when inside school buildings starting Monday.

In a release on Friday, the district cited a rise in COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

"Like you, we are disappointed that our numbers have increased, and this is an important step for the health and safety of our GLHS community. Our decision also reflects our continued commitment to keep students in school, in-person, five days a week," Superintendent Steve Barrett said in a release.

The district says the masking requirement will not eliminate quarantine requirements. Instead, it will provide the opportunity for modified quarantines when students are practicing three feet of social distancing.

Kindergarten through eighth-grade students were already required to wear masks. Mask wearing was strongly recommended for high school students and staff before Friday's announcement.