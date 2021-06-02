How far the state has come: A timeline of Ohio's statewide mask mandate

The state has been in COVID-19 health orders for nearly a year. Due to a breakthrough in vaccines, the state's case numbers have dropped and the orders were lifted.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The lifting of Ohio’s COVID health orders, which includes the mask mandate, is a symbol of how far we’ve come since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Wednesday marked 344 days since Gov. Mike DeWine issued his mask mandate.

Let’s look back on how we got here and where we’ve been.

March 14, 2020

Columbus reported its first case of COVID-19. Four days later Mayor Andrew Ginther along with Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts declared a public health emergency.

“This is not being overblown by the media. This is a real pandemic," said Dr. Roberts at the time.

March 20, 2020

Ohio recorded its first COVID-19 death.

Gov. DeWine held a press conference foreshadowing what to come.

“To my fellow Ohioans, for a while, it's going to seem like we are in fact living in a valley of death,” said DeWine.

March 22, 2020

Two days later, DeWine declared a statewide stay-at-home order.

April 27, 2020

DeWine issued a state-wide mask mandate for customers and employees under his re-opening plan.

But in a move that would spark one of many controversial decisions, DeWine changes course. The next day, he explains his mask reversal.

“People who are shopping, going into a retail business it’s offensive to some of our Ohioans. I've heard you and we are not going to mandate this,” he said.

July 2, 2020

A little over a month later, Mayor Ginther signed an executive order mandating masks in public.

“I know we are fatigued from months of fighting the spread of COVID-19, but we cannot, cannot let up now,” he said.

The order went into effect on July 7.

July 8, 2020

Gov. DeWine orders mask coverings in public in Franklin and six other counties.

The state launched a health advisory system in July 2020 that tracked the severity of COVID-19. The system had four levels showing the risk of each county and Franklin County was "red" or Level 3.

July 23, 2020

More than two months after reversing his course on a statewide mask mandate, DeWine issued his mandatory mask order.

May 12, 2021

During a statewide address, the governor announced the state's COVID-19 health orders would be lifted on June 2.

Along with the announcement, DeWine also caught the nation's attention when he announced the 'Vax-a-Million' lottery.

Five Ohioans 18 years and older who have started the vaccine process could sign up to win $1 million. Five Ohio children between the ages of 12 and 17 can also win a four-year scholarship to any college in the state.

The lottery was designed to incentivize people to get the vaccine ahead of the health orders being lifted.

June 2, 2021

Nearly a year later after it was put in place, the state lifted all COVID-19 health orders, including the mask mandate.

Despite the health orders being lifted, DeWine is asking Ohio residents who have not been vaccinated to still wear a mask indoors. Health leaders are still pushing Ohioans to get the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Franklin County's mass vaccination site at the Celeste Center announced it would close at the end of June due to waning vaccine appointments.