Columbus bar owner says DeWine's three-week curfew will 'cut deeper'

Bar owner Scott Ellsworth said he is happy DeWine did not shut them down altogether but adds it will be another hurdle for them to overcome.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As a way to limit contact with other people, Gov. DeWine will put in place a new statewide curfew on Thursday that will close retail businesses from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“Any bar owner in the state right now is happy that [DeWine] didn’t shut us down,” Scott Ellsworth said.

Ellsworth owns Threes Above High and Fours on High Street in Columbus.

He’s appreciative the governor didn’t totally shut down business, as was hinted as a possibility last week.

He admits, though, the new order is a little confusing since people can still go to grocery stores or get carry-out or delivery from restaurants after 10 p.m.

Ellsworth added his business, and many like it, will feel it.

“It’s only going to cut deeper into our bottom line,” Ellsworth said.

Since August, bars have had to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. and be closed by 11 p.m.

Now, with a 10 p.m. curfew, Ellsworth said that will put “last call” at 9:30 p.m.

Losing that half hour of sales is one more hurdle to remain in business.

“This is just about sustaining and just trying to keep our doors open,” Ellsworth said. “Pay our staff what they’re supposed to be paid, pay our rent, pay our utilities…basically keep the lights on.”

The bar industry as a whole in Ohio hasn’t turned a profit since March, according to Ellsworth. Even then, he said during a pandemic it’s not about profit, but always about people.

“I do think bar owners and restaurateurs…we do want what’s best for our community,” he said. “We’re part of the community. Without the community, we’re nothing.”

Ellsworth said he also understands the tough job DeWine has and the decisions he has to make for public safety.

At a time when it would be easy for Ellsworth to only think of his business, he said he can’t. It’s the very idea of “We’re all in this together.”