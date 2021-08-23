Full approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine puts some at ease for getting the shot

More than 200 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been given in the U.S. since December.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Food and Drug Administration gave approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Leaders hope the approval will give people more confidence in the shot and help get more people to take the vaccine.

"I just decided to get the vaccine today,” said Jennifer Jimenez. She took the vaccine Monday at the Linden Community Center.

COVID-19 vaccines have been out for several months. More than 200 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been given in the U.S. since December.

Jimenez said she feels more at ease with her decision after hearing that news. “I mean COVID started out of nowhere and then they came out with a vaccine, so I started getting nervous and saying 'OK, should I get it or not,' but now that the FDA approved it, I mean it's...it's better,” Jimenez said.

Brandi Morrison didn't originally come to the Linden Community Center to get a shot. She and her kids, Michael and Michelle, came just to see the center, but heard about the authorization as well.

"I'm just grateful that we were at the right place at the right time and even as far as our mindsets, just want to protect myself and my children,” said Morrison.

Dr. Joseph Gastaldo with OhioHealth said with the FDA approval, more people could be lining up to get vaccinated. That is the hope.

"We have the highest level of recommendation for medicine or vaccine,” said Dr. Gastaldo. "People still have questions and concerns that matter to them, and we really need to respect them in the way that we talk with them.”

Jimenez said she's planning to take a trip to Mexico soon. She's ready for what tomorrow could bring.

"It would just be better if we all just followed the guidelines,” said Jimenez.