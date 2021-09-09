Columbus libraries requiring all customers to wear masks regardless of vaccine status

Customers at all 23 branches of Columbus libraries will be required to start wearing masks starting on Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Metropolitan Library announced all customers will have to wear masks inside their 23 branches starting on Friday.

A release from the library on Thursday says the move is in accordance with Mayor Ginther's executive order requiring everyone in the city to wear masks indoors starting Friday.

Fifteen of the library's 23 branches are within Columbus city limits, but the board of trustees extended their mask requirement to include all of the branches.

The eight branches that aren't in Columbus are Canal Winchester, Dublin, Hilliard, Gahanna, New Albany, Reynoldsburg, Southeast and Whitehall branches.