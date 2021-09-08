Whitehall to issue emergency order requiring everyone to wear masks indoors

The order will go into effect for all publicly accessible indoor locations starting Friday.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — The City of Whitehall announced they will be issuing an emergency executive order to mandate masks for everyone inside public spaces due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The order comes on the same day Columbus and Bexley made similar announcements.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said he will issue an executive order in the coming days for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in public indoor spaces.

Bexley issued an indoor mask mandate as well. Both cities pointed to a rise in COVID-19 cases as the reason. Both mask mandates go into effect on Friday as well.