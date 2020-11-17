Circleville City Schools moving to temporary remote learning schedule starting Wednesday due to COVID-19 concerns

The district says the remote learning schedule will run through the upcoming holiday break.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Circleville City Schools officials said Monday students will transition to a remote learning schedule beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18 through the upcoming holiday break because of concerns related to COVID-19.

District officials also say there will be no transportation for students Tuesday morning because several staff members within the transportation department are undergoing COVID-19 contact tracing procedures. The amount of affected staff members have left the district below the needed number of employees required to operate all of Circleville's transportation routes.

Effective Tuesday, November 17th @CirclevilleCity will be unable to provide district transportation as our schools have fallen below minimum staffing levels required to operate routes due to contact tracing. Please see the letter from @CVCSD_Supt below for details: pic.twitter.com/MBQVpmUsda — Circleville City Schools (@CirclevilleCity) November 17, 2020

The district says all classes are still scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Any students who are not able to attend school without district transportation can attend class through online learning and will be contacted by their teacher.