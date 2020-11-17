Circleville City Schools moving to temporary remote learning schedule starting Wednesday due to COVID-19 concerns

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Circleville City Schools officials said Monday students will transition to a remote learning schedule beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18 through the upcoming holiday break because of concerns related to COVID-19.
District officials also say there will be no transportation for students Tuesday morning because several staff members within the transportation department are undergoing COVID-19 contact tracing procedures. The amount of affected staff members have left the district below the needed number of employees required to operate all of Circleville's transportation routes.
The district says all classes are still scheduled to take place on Tuesday.
Any students who are not able to attend school without district transportation can attend class through online learning and will be contacted by their teacher.
Officials say they plan for students to return to school buildings on Monday, Nov. 30, however families should be ready for more possible adjustments to the school calendar.