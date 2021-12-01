Fairfield County releases COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans

Ohio's Phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan will begin on Jan. 19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccine program set to begin on Jan. 19, Fairfield County has released information on how they will be distributing the vaccine.

Phase 1B focuses largely on those who are 65 and older. People in this age group are most vulnerable to COVID-19 and make up more than 87% of Ohioans who have died from the virus, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The phase also includes K-12 teachers and other school staff who will be offered the vaccine in an effort to get children back into the classroom as soon as possible. In total, Phase 1B includes an estimated 2.2 million people.

Phase 1B Timing

The week of Jan. 19: Ohioans 80 years of age and older.

The week of Jan. 25: Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders.

The week of Feb. 1: Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models.

The week of Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 years of age and older

Gov. Mike DeWine has asked county Emergency Management Agencies to announce where vaccinations will be available and how people can get them.

This story will be updated as counties release information about their vaccine distribution plans.

Fairfield County:

The Fairfield Department of Health says vaccination clinics will be held each Thursday at the Fairfield County Fairgrounds starting Jan. 21.

Fairfield County residents who are eligible in the Phase 1B group who want to receive the vaccine must register in advance using a sign-up form here.

The health department says to meet Ohio's Phase 1B timeline, Fairfield County would need to receive more than 4,000 doses of the vaccine per week. Right now, they are only receiving 200 doses a week.