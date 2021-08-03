Ohio opens COVID-19 vaccination registration site: How to make an appointment near you

Ohio's 'Get the Shot' website will help you find available COVID-19 vaccine appointments throughout the state.

The state of Ohio launched its new COVID-19 vaccination appointment registration database Monday. Here's how it works.

First, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. Then, click the blue button that says: "Check eligibility and book my appointment."

This will lead you into a series of questions to determine if you're eligible to register for a vaccination appointment.

"These questions will take about 5-10 minutes to answer," according to the state's registration site.

If you are filling out the form for somebody else, you will be asked to provide your name and information as well.