Columbus teachers' union to discuss, vote on conceptual agreement at Huntington Park

Union members will discuss and review the details of the comprehensive agreement and vote on whether to ratify it.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 4,500 members of the Columbus Education Association will meet at Huntington Park on Sunday to vote on Its conceptual agreement with the Columbus Board of Education.

During the mass membership meeting, union members will discuss and review the details of the comprehensive agreement. The union will then decide whether to ratify the agreement, which could formally bring an end to the bargaining process with the Columbus Board of Education.

“We are very excited to bring this conceptual agreement to our membership for ratification. We believe that after a week of sacrifices on the part of our community and teachers, fighting side-by-side, we have achieved an agreement that our students deserve,” CEA President John Coneglio said in a statement.

The Columbus school board is scheduled to hold a special meeting at 8 a.m. Monday following the union’s vote.

The school board and teachers’ union came to the conceptual agreement early Thursday morning after nearly 14 hours of discussions with the oversight of a federal mediator. The agreement tentatively ended the strike.

Columbus students are expected to return to the classrooms on Monday after they spent their first week of school learning remotely. Some students joined teachers and staff on the picket lines on Wednesday.

Athletics, band and drill team practices resumed on Friday after they were paused due to ongoing negotiations at the time.

During negotiations, the union said it pressed for safer buildings, better heating and air conditioning, smaller class sizes, and a more well-rounded curriculum that includes art, music and physical education.