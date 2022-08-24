CCS superintendent: District 'fell short' on first day, will work to fix problems

Wednesday was the first day of school for CCS students, but they had to learn remotely as the teachers' strike continues.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The superintendent of the state’s largest school district is taking things “day by day” while the Columbus Board of Education and Columbus Education Association try to agree on a new contract for teachers.

Dr. Talisa Dixon said she is optimistic the board and the union, which met for several hours at an undisclosed location on Wednesday, will come to an agreement soon.

In the meantime, the district and the city set up community learning centers as a safe place for some 47,000 CCS students to virtually.

For the next two days, Dixon said students will do “asynchronous” or independent learning. The students will log on and do the lessons that they are assigned to do. Dixon said principals are available to help answer questions, but the students are learning independently.

Sherrie Baisden, the grandmother of two CCS elementary school students, said her grandchildren was really looking forward to return to school this year. Both students felt confused because the assignments and schedules weren’t clear.

Some parents have said they will not have their kids learn virtually while the board and the union work to resolve their issues. Dixon said understands parents are frustrated, but she hopes students will log on with the support of their parents.

Dixon released a statement late Wednesday afternoon, saying the first day brought unexpected challenges and the district “fell short in some areas.”

“I want to assure you that our team is working hard to improve the systems and processes in place as we move forward in this unique environment. We are adjusting how we distribute technology resources and how we monitor attendance while improving access to our online resources. We will continue to work until we solve these problems,” Dixon wrote in a release.

Including Wednesday’s meeting, the union and the district have met 23 times to work on a new contract. On Sunday, more than 94% of union members voted to strike.

The board’s final offer last week included an increase in pay and a promise to fix problematic conditions inside the district’s buildings, but the union wants specific language in the contract that will guarantee when and how the district will fix those issues.