Central Ohio schools committed to in-person learning after winter break

Several schools are keeping mask rules in place and adopting new quarantine guidance from the CDC for positive cases and exposure that happens outside of school.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, students across central Ohio will return to the classroom amid a surge in COVID cases.

Several districts have announced in-person learning will continue with mask rules.

In a letter to parents, Columbus City Schools said it is planning a return from winter break for in-person learning.

However, with the omicron variant on the rise, leaders will carefully be watching the latest data.



In addition, CCS has adopted the latest CDC guidance for isolation and quarantine for those who test positive are exposed outside of school. For any in-school exposures, the district is still following the state's "mask to stay, test to play" guidance.

Gahanna-Jefferson Local Schools announced in-person learning will continue when students go back Jan. 4. In a letter to parents, the district is asking parents to monitor their child's symptoms closely.

At Hilliard City Schools, leaders are asking parents to monitor their children as well for symptoms and students will still be required to wear masks at school and on the bus.

Dr. Rustin Morse, the chief medical officer at Nationwide Children's Hospital, said there are measures you can take to keep your child safe.