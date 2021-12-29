Ohio hospital leaders encouraging schools to require masks as omicron variant spreads rapidly

The letter says pediatric hospitalizations have spiked in other parts of the country where omicron has spread rapidly.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hospital leaders across the state of Ohio are encouraging schools to require masks to help limit the community spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, members from the Ohio Hospital Association and Ohio Children’s Hospital Association sent a letter to Gov. Mike DeWine's administration to distribute to all school superintendents, administrators and school board members.

In the letter, members say they recognize the importance of in-person learning and share the best place for children is in school full-time with their peers.

"As we have learned during the past two years, things shift quickly with COVID-19. Today, we are faced with a new variant, omicron, which is more contagious than previous variants," the letter reads. "This variant is spreading rapidly through Ohio and is expected to become the dominant variant within the coming weeks."

The letter says pediatric hospitalizations have spiked in other parts of the country where omicron has spread rapidly including New York City that has seen a 395% increase.

"The best protection against developing severe illness from COVID-19, for both school-aged children and adults, remains getting vaccinated," the letter says. "While younger, school-aged Ohioans continue to get vaccinated, it is critical that we keep following protocols to protect students, teachers, staff, and their families at home."

Members say masking is one of the best way to slow the spread of the virus and ask schools without a requirement to consider one as students return from holiday break.

"We know that masks work and are effective at slowing the spread of this virus. The best way to keep kids in school is to slow the spread of the virus. The best ways to slow the spread of the virus are to get vaccinated and wear a mask,” the letter reads.

Members say adult hospitalizations already are nearly an all-time high and the positivity rate for those being tested is nearly 25%.

“We can’t do this alone. With omicron spreading quickly through Ohio, we need everyone’s help to make it through the coming weeks. Please help us by requiring students to wear masks when they return to school,” the letter says.

During a press conference Wednesday, DeWine addressed the letter saying everyone shares the same goal of having kids in school. In order for that to happen, DeWine said parents must ensure their child is vaccinated, and schools must require masks.