CCS names interim superintendent; Dixon to help with transition of leadership

Angela Chapman has been named interim superintendent for Columbus City Schools. Talisa Dixon will help with the transition of leadership.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus City Schools Board of Education has named an interim superintendent to lead the state’s largest school district at the start of the new year.

Dr. Angela Chapman will serve as the interim superintendent starting Jan. 1, 2023, Board President Jennifer Adair announced in a letter.

The board has to approve the decision before Chapman officially becomes the interim superintendent, which is expected to happen Dec. 20.

The change in leadership comes a day after Dr. Talisa Dixon announced she will retire as superintendent/CEO at the end of the school year.

Dixon said that her decision was not easy, but she felt that it was time to move on.

Chapman is currently the chief of transportation and leadership for Columbus City Schools. Dixon will serve as an educational administrator to support and assist with Chapman's transition into her new role.

“We are confident in Dr. Chapman’s ability to lead the District as we move forward with a national search for a new superintendent,” Adair said.

Chapman first joined CCS in June 2019 after spending five years in the District of Columbia Public Schools as an instructional superintendent and chief of elementary.

She has also worked as an administrator in Massillon City Schools, Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools and the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District.

“Despite this change in leadership, the work will not stop or diminish. Our dedicated teachers, administrators and staff will continue to serve our students, their families and our community,” Adair said.

You can read the full letter below.

Dear CCS Community,

On behalf of the entire Columbus Board of Education, I would like to congratulate Superintendent Dixon on her announcement of her intention to retire at the end of the school year.

The Board is grateful for Dr. Dixon’s contributions over the past four years, especially in navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. She has set the District up for success in the years to come with the implementation of a new Strategic Plan and the creation of our Portrait of a Graduate.

As both a CCS principal and superintendent, Dr. Dixon has served this community well and remains a champion for the students and families we serve. We thank her for her steadfast dedication to Columbus City Schools and wish her the best in her future endeavors.

As the Board looks ahead to finding a new leader, we know that this time of transition is critical. We must keep one eye on our present with a laser focus on student outcomes and another on the future of the District.

This is why the Board intends to name an Interim Superintendent to lead the organization starting in January, as Dr. Dixon remains on as an Educational Administrator to support and assist with the transition of leadership for the remainder of the school year.

I look forward to the Board naming current Chief of Transformation and Leadership Dr. Angela Chapman as the Interim Superintendent, effective January 1, 2023.

Many of you know Dr. Chapman from her current role overseeing the Area Superintendents and principals across the District. Dr. Chapman’s department prioritizes the work of school improvement, principal supervision, and leadership development.

Dr. Chapman joined CCS in June 2019 after spending five years in the District of Columbia Public Schools as an Instructional Superintendent and Chief of Elementary. She has also worked as an administrator in Massillon City Schools, Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools, and the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District.

She is also a proud parent of a CCS student.

We are confident in Dr. Chapman’s ability to lead the District as we move forward with a national search for a new superintendent.

Despite this change in leadership, the work will not stop or diminish. Our dedicated teachers, administrators, and staff will continue to serve our students, their families, and our community. The Board of Education remains committed to improving student outcomes and developing Portrait-ready graduates.

Sincerely,