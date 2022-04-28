Police: 4 accused of robbing 4 banks in Zanesville, other central Ohio cities

The suspects are charged with robbery, a second-degree felony, and possession of criminal tools, a third-degree felony.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Four people are charged in connection with a series of robberies that happened at banks across central Ohio in the span of a week.

The suspects were arrested Wednesday and are charged with robbery, a second-degree felony, and possession of criminal tools, a third-degree felony. The following suspects are:

26-year-old Amber Morrison, of Chillicothe

24-year-old Lindsey Williams, of Lancaster

23-year-old Travis Mettler, of Lancaster

28-year-old James Jones, of Akron

Their arrests came after the Zanesville Police Department received a report on Wednesday of a robbery happening at the North Valley Bank on Maple Avenue.

Police said two people entered the bank and presented a note demanding money. The suspects then left the scene.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect vehicle by witnesses and video through the area. Further investigation led detectives to compile a list of specific vehicles and they were able to identify a suspect.

According to police, additional bank robberies had occurred in three other cities that detectives had linked to the robbery in Zanesville.

The additional robberies took place at the following locations:

April 11: PNC Bank in Canal Winchester

April 27: PNC Bank in Chillicothe

April 27: Park National Bank in Newark

Detectives coordinated with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Chillicothe Police Department and Newark Police Department to locate and obtain charges for the suspects.

The suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday. Authorities executed a search warrant at an apartment in Lancaster and evidence of the crimes was recovered during the search.

The suspects are currently being held in Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Jail and are waiting to be extradited back to Zanesville.

Additional charges will be considered once the case is presented to the Muskingum County Grand Jury at a later date.