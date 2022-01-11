Westerville man to serve 5 life sentences for gross sexual imposition, rape of minor

The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office said 50-year-old Muata Fisher was found guilty by a jury after four days of testimony from 11 witnesses.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Westerville man was sentenced to five life sentences plus 80 years in prison for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor.

The prosecutor’s office said Fisher, a former Ohio Department of Corrections employee, abused his victim for over three years. The abuse became known after the victim confided in a friend at school and a teacher began asking questions.

“Fisher will no longer be able to prey upon the young and innocent thanks to the strength of our victim and a caring and astute teacher,” Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Schiffel said. “I commend special victims’ prosecutor Cory Goe and Victim Advocate Trish Wright who rose to the occasion to fight for justice for our victim.”